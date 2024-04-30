Nothing suspicious found at Nagpur airport after bomb threat email, say officials

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Hours after receiving a bomb threat via email, Nagpur airport officials said a through security checkup was conducted at the airport and nothing suspicious has been reported from the premises. An official of the aerodrome on Monday reported that security personnel swiftly responded to the email, which claimed a bomb had been planted at the airport, by launching an intensive search. Despite the meticulous search, no suspicious items were discovered. Nevertheless, security measures were escalated at the busy airport as a precautionary measure, the officials informed.

Significantly, this incident follows similar bomb threat emails received by airports in Jaipur, Kanpur, and Goa earlier in the day. Security measures were immediately heightened, and comprehensive search operations were conducted at all these airports. Goa's Dabolim airport received the threat via their official email, prompting police and bomb squad intervention following a complaint filed by airport authorities.

Similarly, the Airport Director of Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan confirmed receiving the threatening email and initiated search operations, yet nothing suspicious has been found so far. In Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur Airport also escalated security measures in response to the threat.

