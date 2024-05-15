EXCLUSIVE: Piyush Goyal criticises Uddhav Thackeray over alleged abandonment of 'Hindutva' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EXCLUSIVE: Piyush Goyal criticises Uddhav Thackeray over alleged abandonment of 'Hindutva'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of abandoning the principles of 'Hindutva'. While talking to India TV, Goyal's remarks came amid escalating tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena, allies-turned-foes in Maharashtra. In his criticism, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Uddhav Thackeray of straying from the ideology of 'Hindutva', a principle long associated with Shiv Sena. Goyal's remarks reflect the deepening political rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Piyush Goyal criticised Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly deviating from the principles espoused by Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. Goyal questioned Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, suggesting that he lacks vision beyond his own family interests.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal made significant comments on several political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray, highlighting his perspective on their leadership and political trajectories.

Kejriwal's leadership

Piyush Goyal dismissed the potential impact of Arvind Kejriwal's statements, asserting that they would not bring about any significant change. He predicted that Narendra Modi would continue to lead the nation for many years to come, emphasising the Prime Minister's enduring leadership.

Assessment of Rahul Gandhi

Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Goyal stated that the nation had rejected him, suggesting that despite numerous attempts, Rahul Gandhi had failed to resonate with the public. Goyal's assessment underscored the challenges faced by the Congress leader in garnering widespread support.

Piyush Goyal's remarks offer a glimpse into the BJP's assessment of prominent political figures in India. As the nation gears up for future elections and political developments, the perspectives shared by leaders like Goyal provide valuable insights into the dynamics shaping the country's political landscape.

