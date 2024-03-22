CUET UG 2024: NTA adds two new test papers in Common University Entrance Test, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA adds two new test papers in CUET

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the addition of test papers in the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2024]. According to the notice, Fashion Studies and Tourism as subjects have been added to the engineering entrance in pursuance of the direction of UGC and CBSE to promote skill subjects in true spirit in line with NEP recommendations.

NTA allows to addition of new papers during the correction period

The notice further reads that the candidates who have already submitted their online application form for CUET (UG) 2024 can also opt for these subjects during their correction period. However, the candidates will have to pay an extra amount of application fee to select more subjects if needed.

The testing agency further stated that the list of participating universities and their offered courses is dynamic. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit NTA websites, ww.nta.ac.in, exams.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the participating universities and their offered courses.

Online applications to conclude on March 26

Notably, the online registration procedure for the Common University Entrance Test began on February 27 and will conclude on March 26. The facility to make changes in the application forms will be available from March 28, wherein candidates can choose new subjects. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the last date as there will be no further opportunity will be provided.

