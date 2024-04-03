CUET PG 2024 answer key likely to be released tomorrow, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 answer key soon

CUET PG 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024 tomorrow, April 4. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2024 exam can download their provisional answer keys from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the CUET PG 2024 answer key objection window will be opened on April 4 and the candidates will have to pay Rs. 200/- for each question. CUET PG 2024 exams were conducted from March 11 to 28.

After considering the challenges against the provisional answer keys, the CUET PG 2024 final answer key will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After that, the candidates will be able to evaluate their marks based on the CUET PG 2024 final answer key. Candidates can check answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

According to the data shared by the NTA, this year, about 4, 62, 603 unique candidates have registered for CUET PG 2024 for 4,597 courses which were assessed across 157 question paper codes. A total of 7,68,414 candidates were registered for all the papers in CUET PG 2024, of which, as many as 5,77,400 appeared for the entrance exam.

How to download CUET PG 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on 'News and Events' section

Now, click on 'CUET PG 2024 answer key' flashing on the homepage

CUET PG 2024 answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET PG 2024 answer key for future reference

CUET PG 2024: 10 participating universities

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Satellite Centre, Amethi)

Banaras Hindu University

The Central Sanskrit University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Haryana Haryana

