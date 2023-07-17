CUET PG 2023 Result, final answer key date soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Result, final answer key date soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Common University Entrance Test - postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) answer key challenge window on July 16. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges and prepare the final answer key following which the CUET PG 2023 result date will be announced University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The testing agency released the CUET PG answer key on July 13 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till July 16, 2023. "Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date," UGC Chief tweeted.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 answer key: Last day today to raise objections at cuet.nta.nic.in

How to Check CUET PG Result, Final Answer Key

Aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download CUET PG results 2023 and CUET PG final answer key.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in 2023.

Click on the CUET PG result/ final answer key download link.

On the next window, key in the application number and date of birth or password.

Download the CUET PG result/ final answer key and save it for future use.

NTA has conducted CUET PG 2023 examination from June 5 to June 17 and from June 22 to June 30, 2023. The exam was organised online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format. A total of 8,76,908 candidates appeared for the exam in about 245 cities across India and abroad.