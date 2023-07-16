CUET PG 2023 answer key: Last day today to raise objections at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 answer key download link

CUET PG 2023 answer key, CUET PG 2023 extended answer key objection last date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the objection window for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 today, July 16, 2023. All those who want to raise objections can do so at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 answer key was released on July 13. Initially, The testing agency scheduled the last date for the provisional answer key as July 15 which was extended till July 16.

Candidates must pay Rs. 200 via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI per question in order to object to the CUET PG 2023 answer key. The payment window will be closed today, 16 July 2023 at 11:50 P.M. Candidates can raise objections if any before the closure of the objection window. No applications after the due date will not be considered. Candidates have been advised to submit their objections along with valid proofs before the closure of the objection window. The direct link to the CUET PG 2023 answer key is below.

A group of subject matter experts will validate the answer keys. Answers to challenges will be updated if a challenge has been found to be correct. Candidates should note that the national testing agency will not inform individuals about acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

CUET PG 2023 answer key: How to raise objections?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that 'Answer Key Challenge for CUET PG 2023' under candidate activity

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the submit button

CUET PG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Raise objection along with a supporting document, pay application fee and submit

CUET PG 2023 answer key direct download link

