Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP will get more seats than Congress in South India, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats than Congress in five southern states. During his Haveri rally, he pointed to the large presence of people and said PM Modi has huge public support and that BJP will surely sweep Haveri and Karnataka.

In an interview with ANI, he said, “We will get more seats than Congress in the five states in South India.” When asked about Congress’ claim that BJP will be wiped out from South India, Union Home Minister said that his party is concretely moving towards its aim of winning over 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Taking a dig at the grand old party, Amit Shah said that the Congress party is "desperate" because PM Modi's remarks about Congress' manifesto are resonating with people. He said, "What Congress has said in its manifesto, PM Modi is only presenting that to the public in easy language. Since it is clicking with people, Congress is desperate."

Rahul Gandhi scared of '400 paar slogan: Amit Shah

He also slammed Congress over its allegations that BJP will "throw away" the constitution if it retains power and said the opposition party is misleading people. "Rahul Gandhi is lying. We have had the majority for 10 years now. What did we do to the Constitution? We utilised our majority in scrapping Article 370 and Triple Talaq, and in strengthening the country. BJP has majority for the past 10 years. He is scared of the '400 paar' slogan and is, therefore, misleading people," said the Home Minister.

Talking about the strife around reservation, Shah stressed that the BJP won't touch the issue of reservations for weaker sections. Meanwhile, he also slammed Congress over "deep fake" videos of his speech and said that it was shared in desperation. "Public knows and understands everything...For 16 years (1998-2004 and 2014-2024), we didn't touch reservations. We don't want to touch it. They (Congress) are desperate so they edited my video and attempted to wrongfully present it to the people," Amit Shah said.

"They are desperate and are fearing their defeat. So, they are promoting deepfake videos," he added. Notably, Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are being held in two phases. The state has 28 Lok Sabha seats. Voting for 14 seats concluded on April 26 and the remaining 14 seats will undergo polling in the third phase on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, BJP swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats, while Congress and JD-S -- who were running a coalition government in the state -- could only win one seat each. In these elections, BJP and JD-S are contesting in coalition with BJP fighting at 25 seats and latter contesting remaining three seats.

