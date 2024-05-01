Prajwal Revanna obscene videos scandal: Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi, urges to cancel JDS leader's passport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women.

The CM said Revanna used his diplomatic passport to travel abroad and said PM Modi should take swift action to cancel it. In a letter to PM Modi, he also asked PM Modi to take other steps such as using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agenciesto ensure the swift return of the "absconding" member of parliament to face the full force of the law.

"According to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport," Siddaramaiah said.

He said that while the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land.

Earlier, the Karnataka government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on April 28 against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter.

