Prajwal Revanna reacts for first time on obscene tapes scandal, says 'truth will prevail soon'

In a first reaction after landing in trouble over the obscene tapes scandal, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday said the truth will prevail soon. His reaction comes a day after Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was suspended by Janata Dal (Secular).

"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon," Prajwal posted on X.

SIT probe into sex scandal

Soon after the matter surfaced, the Karnataka government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the high-profile matter. The government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

Prajwal's ex-driver exposed the matter

In a video message on social media, Prajwal's former driver, Karthik, alleged that shared the video clips with Karnataka BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. Karthik said he worked with Prajwal Revanna for the last 15 years but it has been a year since he has not been with him. “The reason (for distancing from Prajwal) was that my land was taken away and my wife was beaten up. I was mentally tortured. Because my land was taken away, I came out of the job and started my fight (to get back land),” Karthik said in the message.

He said he had approached Devaraje Gowda for justice as had been fighting against the Deve Gowda family.

Devaraje Gowda had fought the 2023 assembly election from Holenarasipura assembly constituency on the BJP ticket and lost to Prajwal.

Home Minister Amit Shah's reaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condemned the alleged sexual abuse of women involving Prajwal Revanna, asserting that the BJP will not tolerate any insult to women.

“The issue regarding Revanna that has been reported in the media is very hurtful and cannot be tolerated in any way,” Shah told a press conference.

“The BJP’s stand is very clear; we will not tolerate any insult to ‘matri aur nari shakti’ (women empowerment),” he asserted.

What is the whole matter?

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on April 28 against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.

