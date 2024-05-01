IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy team: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Sanju Samson at the IPL 2024

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Dominant Rajasthan Royals will be looking to secure an early playoff qualification when they take on inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday.

Sanju Samson-led Royals pulled off an impressive seven-wicket win while chasing a 197-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. With eight wins in nine matches, the Royals are dominating the top place in the points table and a win against Sunrisers will confirm their playoff qualification.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered two heavy defeats in their last two games but remain in contention to earn a playoff spot. Chasing a 213-run target, Pat Cummins' side stumbled on a 134 total in their last game but a win against Royals will boost them to third place in the points table.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 50th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Date & Time: Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (VC)

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (C)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Abhishek Sharma: The young Indian youngster has emerged as one of the best openers in the IPL 2024 with 303 runs at a strike rate of 214.89. The left-handed opener also smashed 55 runs off 34 balls and bowled two economical overs against Rajasthan Royals in the last meetings between the two sides.

Sanju Samson: The star Indian batter is enjoying a red-hot form in the IPL with 385 runs in just 9 innings. Samson smashed match-winning 71* off just 33 balls against LSG in the last game and had scored 66* off 38 balls when both teams last played each other in the IPL 2023.

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match 50 probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.