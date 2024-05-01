Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings bowl first after winning toss; no Pathirana for CSK

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Live: Chennai Super Kings will be playing their penultimate home game against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, May 1 and will be keen to continue their run at Chepauk but the Men in Red will be confident having chased down 262 runs in their last game.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 19:18 IST
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings bowl first after winning toss; no Matheesha Pathirana for CSK

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings almost got a four-pointer in their last game as they not only won the match but they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are competing with them and the Lucknow Super Giants for the two spots. Since the margin of the win was 78 runs, they got a boost in the net run rate as well and fractured SRH's. Now they face the Punjab Kings, who at first might not have seemed like a strong opponent, but considering that they are coming off a 262-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders and had beaten CSK in Chennai last year, the Men in Red can't be taken lightly given they are in a must-win situation. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return for the Kings and they might have to make a few changes in the side to adjust the senior opener. However, with the scores getting to 200 consistently in Chennai as well, expect another high-scoring thriller, which is mandatory when Punjab play-

Live updates :CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

  • May 01, 2024 7:15 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Impact Subs

    Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

    Chennai Super Kings: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki

  • May 01, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    CSK make forced changes with no Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

    Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman

  • May 01, 2024 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab Kings go unchanged

    Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • May 01, 2024 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first

    Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to field first as Sam Curran continues to lead the side with still no Shikhar Dhawan. Curran said that the dew is expected and they won their last game chasing so continued with the trend.

  • May 01, 2024 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • May 01, 2024 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    CSK vs PBKS, pitch report - New surface, high-scoring

    63m and 70m square boundaries are big compared to the 58-63m boundaries in all other venues and 77m straight which means the batters will need to time their hits well. A new red soil surface has been laid for the Wednesday clash with the ball expected to seam and bounce. The spinners might get assistance later on, however, there will be dew and the match is expected to be a high-scoring one.

  • May 01, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Critical game for Chennai

    CSK may have lost just one game at home so far but they also have played five at Chepauk while overall defeats are four. That suggests that the Men in Yellow too have not been consistent and having lost three and won three in their last six games, the hosts will aim for some consistency as they play Punjab in back-to-back games.

  • May 01, 2024 6:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Shikhar Dhawan expected to return

    Shikhar Dhawan, the regular PBKS skipper, is expected to return for his side after missing four matches due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan's return will mean a few changes for the Punjab Kings.

  • May 01, 2024 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Chennai to take on Punjab in crucial IPL 2024 clash

    After a win like they had against the Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing 262 runs comfortably, Punjab Kings will be cock-a-hoop coming into their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Punjab beat CSK last year at Chepauk and that would give them some confidence too and would want to get two points on the board not only because they are in a must-win situation but also to avoid joining the likes of Mumbai Indians and RCB in the seven losses category. Welcome to out live coverage of the CSK vs PBKS match from the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.

