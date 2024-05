CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings bowl first after winning toss; no Pathirana for CSK

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings bowl first after winning toss; no Matheesha Pathirana for CSK

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings almost got a four-pointer in their last game as they not only won the match but they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are competing with them and the Lucknow Super Giants for the two spots. Since the margin of the win was 78 runs, they got a boost in the net run rate as well and fractured SRH's. Now they face the Punjab Kings, who at first might not have seemed like a strong opponent, but considering that they are coming off a 262-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders and had beaten CSK in Chennai last year, the Men in Red can't be taken lightly given they are in a must-win situation. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return for the Kings and they might have to make a few changes in the side to adjust the senior opener. However, with the scores getting to 200 consistently in Chennai as well, expect another high-scoring thriller, which is mandatory when Punjab play-

