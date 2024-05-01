CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings bowl first after winning toss; no Pathirana for CSK

After a win like they had against the Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing 262 runs comfortably, Punjab Kings will be cock-a-hoop coming into their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Punjab beat CSK last year at Chepauk and that would give them some confidence too and would want to get two points on the board not only because they are in a must-win situation but also to avoid joining the likes of Mumbai Indians and RCB in the seven losses category. Welcome to out live coverage of the CSK vs PBKS match from the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.