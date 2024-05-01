CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings bowl first after winning toss; no Pathirana for CSK

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
Chennai Super Kings: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman
Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings have won the toss and opted to field first as Sam Curran continues to lead the side with still no Shikhar Dhawan. Curran said that the dew is expected and they won their last game chasing so continued with the trend.
63m and 70m square boundaries are big compared to the 58-63m boundaries in all other venues and 77m straight which means the batters will need to time their hits well. A new red soil surface has been laid for the Wednesday clash with the ball expected to seam and bounce. The spinners might get assistance later on, however, there will be dew and the match is expected to be a high-scoring one.
CSK may have lost just one game at home so far but they also have played five at Chepauk while overall defeats are four. That suggests that the Men in Yellow too have not been consistent and having lost three and won three in their last six games, the hosts will aim for some consistency as they play Punjab in back-to-back games.
Shikhar Dhawan, the regular PBKS skipper, is expected to return for his side after missing four matches due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan's return will mean a few changes for the Punjab Kings.
After a win like they had against the Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing 262 runs comfortably, Punjab Kings will be cock-a-hoop coming into their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Punjab beat CSK last year at Chepauk and that would give them some confidence too and would want to get two points on the board not only because they are in a must-win situation but also to avoid joining the likes of Mumbai Indians and RCB in the seven losses category. Welcome to out live coverage of the CSK vs PBKS match from the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.
