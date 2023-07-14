CUET UG 2023: Allahabad University undergraduate courses registration begins, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allahabad University UG admission 2023 registration begins

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: The University of Allahabad has started the registrations for Undergraduate (UG) admission for 2023-24 academic session. Aspirants who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) are eligible to register for the Allahabad University UG admission 2023. The application form is hosted online on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in. Applicants will require NTA application number and roll number for online registration.

According to the official notification, admissions to all UG courses of the university will be done through the online registration process. Candidates must ensure that they have opted for the University of Allahabad (UoA) at the time of filling the CUET UG 2023 application form administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEP 2020: New Courses Offered at Allahabad University

This year the university is going to implement various courses as per NEP guidelines for academic session 2023-24. The courses are five-year Integrated BCA and MCA in Data Science, five-year integrated programme in Family and Community Sciences (BSc and MSc Home Science), five-year integrated course in Disaster Management and Environmental studies, five-year integrated Law course (BA-LLB Honours), five-year integrated course in Management (BBA and MBA). The admission in these courses will be done through CUET UG 2023.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online registration - July 12, 2023

Last date to fill the application form - July 28, 2023

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to unreserved category (UR), other backward classes (OBC) and economic weaker section (EWS) will have to pay Rs 300 as a registration fee. While candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will have to pay Rs 150.

Documents Required

NTA application number

NTA roll number

Photograph

Signature

Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate

Transfer/Migration Certificate

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University at allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission CUET-UG-2023’ scrolling on the top of the homepage.

Step 3: On the next window click on the 'CUET-UG-2023 registration link'

Step 4: Fill in the details as instructed and upload documents.

Step 5: Verify the details duly filled in and make payment through net banking, debit, or credit card.

Step 6: Save it and take a printout of the confirmation page for further use.