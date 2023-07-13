CUET UG 2023 Result likely by July 17 on cuet.samarth.ac.in: UGC Chairman

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Result expected soon

CUET UG 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate(CUET UG) 2023 on July 17. The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, on July 13, announced the CUET UG result date. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the CUET UG scorecard through the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To access the CUET UG results 2023, aspirants will be required to enter their application number and date of birth. Earlier on July 12, the National Testing Agency has released the CUET final answer key 2023 and based on the options mentioned on the final answer key, NTA will declare the CUET UG Results.

The UGC Chief told PTI that the CUET-UG results will be announced latest by July 17. "When we announce the results, it should be error-free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG -- 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh," he said.

Earlier the NTA has issued the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023 exam and candidates were allowed to challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1. As many as 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. "Processing all this data and finalisation of the results takes time. Once this is over, the result committee will examine the data and give the go-ahead for the result announcement. The result is expected latest by Monday and even earlier", Kumar added.