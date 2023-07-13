CUET PG 2023 Answer Key OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection by July 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Answer Key released

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2023. Candidates who took the exam can download the CUET PG answer key by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG provisional answer key.

Along with the answer key, the NTA has also issued the CUET PG question paper for all subjects and the response sheet of candidates. Candidates are allowed to raise grievances against the answer key in the online mode till July 15, 2023. Candidates will be required to mark the question ID and option ID while submitting the challenge and have to upload the appropriate representations in support of their claim on the official website.

How to Check CUET PG Answer Key 2023

Candidates can access and download the answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the application number and date of birth to log in.

The CUET PG official answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answers and match them with your responses.

Download the answer key PDF and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: CUET PG Answer Key 2023

The NTA had conducted the CUET PG exam between June 5 and June 17, 2023, and from June 22 to June 30, 2023. The exam was conducted online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for a total of 8,76,908 candidates in about 245 cities across India and abroad.