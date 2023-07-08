CUET PG Answer Key 2023 soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link, steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Answer Key 2023 expected soon

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2023. According to the media reports, the answer key of CUET PG 2023 will be released soon by the NTA. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the answer key by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA will also released the candidate's response sheet and CUET PG question paper for all subjects. As soon as the answer key for CUET PG 2023 is released, the objection window will also be opened along with it. However, there is no official confirmation about when and at what time the answer key will be released. After the release, candidates can check the answer key by following the steps given below.

How to Check CUET PG Answer Key 2023

Firstly visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Then click on the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Next, enter the login details and click on submit.

The CUET PG answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the tentative answer key and match your responses.

Download the answer key PDF and save it for further reference.

CUET PG exam was conducted from June 5 to June 17, 2023, and from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities across India and abroad.