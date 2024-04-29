David Warner injury update: Will DC opener play against KKR in IPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face each other today in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams are struggling with injuries to key players with KKR fretting over Mitchell Starc who injured his finger and missed the last game against Punjab Kings. But it is the Capitals who have major issues when it comes to player availability.

Their veteran player David Warner has missed the last two matches due to a finger injury while Ishant Sharma too hasn't played since April 17. DC assistant coach Pravin Amre has provided a major update on both players informing that they will need another week to regain full fitness which means Warner and Ishant both won't play the clash against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"I think Warner will take one more week [to be fully fit] and so will Ishant. Ishant had back spasms, which happened on the field two games ago. Warner had a hand injury, which is yet to heal. He had an MRI, which showed the injury for which he needed rest for two to three weeks. I feel they will be ready for selection when we return to Delhi," Amre said.

Delhi Capitals will enjoy a break of eight days after their clash against KKR. They will then face Rajasthan Royals directly on May 7 and that break will give ample time for the Capitals to get Warner and Ishant fit for the last three matches of the league stage. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw missed the Mumbai Indians game due to illness but his availability is yet to be ascertained. If Shaw is available, then he might replace Abishek Porel at the top of the order and in this case, Kumar Kushagra might have to sit out with Porel moving down the order.