IPL 2024: 3 all-time records RCB created against GT with record chase courtesy Virat Kohli and Will Jacks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second consecutive match of IPL 2024 as they chased down 201 runs in just 16 overs. Will Jacks was their hero smashing a century in just 41 balls while Virat Kohli too starred scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 deliveries. This was only the second instance of RCB successfully chasing a target of 200 or more runs which is astonishing given the kind of line-ups the franchise has fielded over the years.

But when they do it, RCB are certain to break several record like Jacks did to smash the fifth fastest century in the history of the cash-rich league. He also scored 95 runs in the middle overs (7-16) making it the third most in the history of IPL only behind Virender Sehwag (107 runs vs Deccan Chargers in 2011) and Chris Gayle (105 runs vs Pune Warriors in 2013). But which are the three all-time RCB and Will Jacks created in the match against Gujarat Titans? Here we go...

1. Largest win by balls remaining chasing 200 or more in IPL

RCB chased the 201-run target with 24 balls remaining thanks to the carnage from Will Jacks in the 15th and 16th over. This is the largest win in terms of balls remaining in the history of IPL chasing targets of 200 or more. In fact, RCB has also equalled the largest win in T20 cricket history in this aspect. Surrey had chased down 222 runs against Middlesex with 24 balls in hand back in 2018.

2. RCB is first team to win by nine or more wickets chasing 200 or more in IPL history

RCB lost only one wicket of Faf du Plessis in their chase of 201 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 28). This is the first time in the rich history of IPL that a team has won by nine or more wickets chasing down the target in excess of 200.

3. Will Jacks' races from 50 to 100 in just 10 balls

Will Jacks reached his fifty off 31 balls and ended up smashing a ton off his 41st delivery. He took only 10 deliveries to score his next fifty runs. These are the fewest balls taken by a batter to reach 100 from 50 going past Chris Gayle who had taken only 13 deliveries to reach his 100 from 50 against Pune Warriors in 2013.