Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia with high hopes of convincing Arab states post-Gaza war governance I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks towards a motorcade on his arrival, as he visits Saudi Arabia in the latest Gaza diplomacy push.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials on Friday, landed at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Airport on Monday with high hopes of brokering a deal on post-Gaza war governance.

According to news agency Reuters, the top Biden official will meet his Arab partners and counterparts to discuss post-war Gaza. Besides, his visit will focus on pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take concrete and tangible steps. According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu is planning a massive raid on the Rafah region.

VIDEO: Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia

Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu and warned of taking any action on the Rafah crossing. Biden reiterated his firm stance on the war-torn region and added he would not allow the Israeli Defence Forces to take any steps against the region without any credible information about the hideouts of the Hamas militants. Also, Biden told the Israeli Prime Minister to take extra humanitarian precautions before any aggression.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.