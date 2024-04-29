Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

This prepaid recharge plan from Jio offers 180GB of data for 90 days in a single recharge. This equates to the daily allowance of 2GB of data. It offers an additional 20GB of data for the customers on top of the existing 180GB.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 14:05 IST
JIo
Image Source : FILE JIo

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers of the country with more than 45 crore active users in India is known for its wide reach and versatile recharge plans with different offers. Recently, the company has divided its recharge portfolio into several categories. Some of the plans are available with long validity and if you are someone who is looking for such a plan then here are some insights which might be useful for you.

As we all know Jio is majorly known for its cost-effective plans that come with maximum benefits to its customers at the lowest possible price tag. Here are a few of the added new recharge plans from the list which were added a couple of days before, which are said to be quite economical and offer more than usual data. Here is the complete information about them.

Prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 749

This Jio plan will enable the users to get more data than usual, along with free calling, SMS and other additional benefits. 

India Tv - Jio plan

Image Source : RELIANCE JIOJio Plan

Additional benefits and this prepaid plan.  

Valid for 90 days straight, this prepaid plan means that you are almost free for three months. Indeed, a good and cost-optimising plan for Jio prepaid users is bundled with unlimited calling.

200GB data in plan

The company offers a lot of data to the users- as Jio gives 180GB of data for 90 days straight. That means you can use 2GB of data every day. The biggest special thing about this plan is that the company has added it to its portfolio under the cricket offer. Therefore, in this, the company gives 20GB of data extra to the customers in addition to 180GB of data. In this way, this plan of Jio offers you a total of 200GB of data.

Related Stories
Reliance Jio plans 'Bharat GPT' AI model for India: Everything you need to know

Reliance Jio plans 'Bharat GPT' AI model for India: Everything you need to know

Why Reliance Jio and VI advocating for a policy to shut down 2G and 3G services in India?

Why Reliance Jio and VI advocating for a policy to shut down 2G and 3G services in India?

Reliance Jio introduces new plan with 18GB extra data along with 14 OTT benefits: Details here

Reliance Jio introduces new plan with 18GB extra data along with 14 OTT benefits: Details here

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Free 5G data

Not only this, but this prepaid plan further offers unlimited true 5G data. So, if you are using a 5G device, and have access to a 5G network in your area then you can easily use this additional data. 

Also, the user will get a subscription to Jio Cinema which will be valid for 90 days- the plan’s validity. Along with this, a subscription to Jio TV and Jio Cloud is also available in it.

ALSO READ: Want to know how someone used your phone? Dial this code to get complete history

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement