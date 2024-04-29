Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JIo

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers of the country with more than 45 crore active users in India is known for its wide reach and versatile recharge plans with different offers. Recently, the company has divided its recharge portfolio into several categories. Some of the plans are available with long validity and if you are someone who is looking for such a plan then here are some insights which might be useful for you.

As we all know Jio is majorly known for its cost-effective plans that come with maximum benefits to its customers at the lowest possible price tag. Here are a few of the added new recharge plans from the list which were added a couple of days before, which are said to be quite economical and offer more than usual data. Here is the complete information about them.

Prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 749

This Jio plan will enable the users to get more data than usual, along with free calling, SMS and other additional benefits.

Image Source : RELIANCE JIOJio Plan

Additional benefits and this prepaid plan.

Valid for 90 days straight, this prepaid plan means that you are almost free for three months. Indeed, a good and cost-optimising plan for Jio prepaid users is bundled with unlimited calling.

200GB data in plan

The company offers a lot of data to the users- as Jio gives 180GB of data for 90 days straight. That means you can use 2GB of data every day. The biggest special thing about this plan is that the company has added it to its portfolio under the cricket offer. Therefore, in this, the company gives 20GB of data extra to the customers in addition to 180GB of data. In this way, this plan of Jio offers you a total of 200GB of data.

Free 5G data

Not only this, but this prepaid plan further offers unlimited true 5G data. So, if you are using a 5G device, and have access to a 5G network in your area then you can easily use this additional data.

Also, the user will get a subscription to Jio Cinema which will be valid for 90 days- the plan’s validity. Along with this, a subscription to Jio TV and Jio Cloud is also available in it.

ALSO READ: Want to know how someone used your phone? Dial this code to get complete history