Want to know how someone used your phone? Dial this code to get complete history

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives today, with three out of every four mobile users in India owning one. These numbers are expected to increase rapidly. We use smartphones not just for making calls, but also for online payments, social media, and entertainment. Sometimes, a friend or family member might ask to borrow your phone to make a call or search for something, and you might have given it to them. But do you know which apps they opened on your phone and for how long they used them?

If you want to find out, here's a secret code that will reveal the entire history of your smartphone. To access it, open the phone app or dial pad of your smartphone and dial the USSD code *#*#4636#*#*.

This will open a window with three options - Phone Information, Usage Statistics, and Wi-Fi Information.

Click on Usage Statistics to view the history of your phone. On this page, there are three options in the drop-down list.

Click on "Sort by last time used" to view all the information about the apps, their usage time, and how long they were used for.

By following these steps, you will be able to get complete information about the usage of every app on your phone.

Meanwhile, have you recently purchased a new SIM card and started receiving unwanted calls throughout the day? You might be wondering how these callers obtained your number since you haven't shared it with anyone yet. The reason behind this is a recycled mobile number. According to the Department of Telecommunications, telecom companies release over 10 million recycled numbers every month. These numbers are ones that a user has previously used but has now stopped recharging.

After a certain amount of time, these numbers are returned to the telecom companies for new subscribers. If you purchase one of these recycled numbers, you may receive unwanted calls. Moreover, linking these recycled numbers to your bank and UPI account may be difficult since the number may already be linked to someone else's bank and UPI account.

