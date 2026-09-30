Sahil Jadhav, Chikitha Taniparthi win gold in compound mixed archery at Asian Games, secure 2028 Olympic quota

India's compound mixed archery team of Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi won the gold medal after beating South Korea in a tense shoot-off at the Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday (September 30). The victory also secured India a quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games in the compound mixed team event.

The gold is India's eighth at the Asian Games 2026 and the second of the day. India's women's compound archery team had also finished on top in the event a day earlier.

Chikitha, Sahil beat Korea in shoot-off

The Indian duo held their nerve in a tense final, forcing a shoot-off after the scores were tied, before sealing the Gold medal with a tense finish in the decider. The duo defeated South Korea's Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu 158-157 in a thrilling final after a shoot-off to clinch the gold medal.

The archery mixed team event final saw a brilliant start from the duo of Chikita and Sahil, leading 40-39 at the end of the first set. The Indian pair extended their lead in the second set, finishing with a score of 80-78.

The Indian duo maintained their two-point advantage through the third game, finishing it 118-117 ahead. However, the fourth round did not go as hoped for the Indian pair, with the South Korean pair scoring 40 points compared to India's 39, taking the contest to a 157-157 tie and forcing a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, Chikita opened with a score of 10, and the South Korean archer, Park, also scored a 10, though Park's arrow was closer to the center than Chikita's. Sahil then scored a 10 as well, but his arrow also landed slightly further from the center compared to Park's. India therefore needed South Korea's Choi to score a 9 to clinch the gold, and Choi scored a 9, and India succeeded in winning the gold medal.

The Indian duo had entered the gold-medal match after beating Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals.

This marks India's second gold medal in archery at the 2026 Asian Games, following the earlier gold won by the women's compound team event. India's total medal tally now stands at 54, including 8 gold medals.

Women's compound archery team defeats China in final

This was after the Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score.

The trio of Preethika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikita Taniparthi produced a brilliant performance to defeat China 238-234 in the gold medal match and secure the top spot in the women's compound team event. The Indian trio maintained their dominance throughout all four rounds of the final and never allowed China to take control of the contest. The victory also saw the Indian women's compound team equal the world record with their score of 238. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold.

Also Read

India wins sixth gold medal at Asian Games through women's 4x400 relay team; men, mixed win bronze

Gulveer claims bronze in men's 5000m, becomes 1st Indian since 1986 to win 3 medals in one Asiad