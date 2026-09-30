Who is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Samajwadi Party's candidate for Rajya Sabha from UP?

Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced the names of Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Both these candidates will file their nomination papers at 11 am in the presence of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Who is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani?

Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani is a prominent corporate leader, sports administrator and newly elected political figure in India. He is currently the Group President of Reliance Industries and is considered to be very close to the Ambani family. His father Parimal Nathwani is also a well-known industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has named Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as its official candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. He met Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leaders and will file his nomination papers in the presence of Ram Gopal Yadav.

His corporate role and business

Reliance Industries: As Group President at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Dhanraj holds responsibility for the company’s critical non-technical departments (Corporate Affairs, Finance, HR, and CSR).

Jamnagar and Vadodara Division: He oversees the operations of Reliance's Jamnagar and Vadodara manufacturing divisions in Gujarat.

Directorship: He is also a Director in several other important companies of the Reliance Group including Reliance New Energy Limited.

His sports and social leadership

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA): He is the President of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). He was unanimously elected to the post in 2022, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gujarat Football Association: He is also promoting sports activities as the President of Gujarat State Football Association.

Religious and Cultural Work: He is the Vice-President of the famous Dwarkadhis Temple Administrative Committee (Dwarka Devasthan Samiti). He has directed the famous mega-musical show 'Rajadhiraj: Love.' based on the life journey of Lord Krishna. Life. Leela' has also been produced.

Education and personal life

He holds a Bachelor Degree in International Business from Regent Business School, London. He has a keen passion for environment, wildlife conservation and photography and is also active in campaigns related to the conservation of Gujarat’s wildlife (especially Gir lions).

Rajya Sabha polls on October 16

As the October 16 polling date approaches, the political contest is expected to intensify, with parties working on candidate selection, alliances and support from smaller parties and unaffiliated MLAs. The Rajya Sabha elections will also come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, adding to the political significance of the contest.

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are set to expire on November 25. Of these, eight seats are currently held by the BJP, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hold one seat each.

Ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are set to retire in November this year: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Sharma, Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Banwari Lal Verma, Brij Lal, Neeraj Shekhar, Seema Dwivedi and Geeta Shakya, along with Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramji Gautam. Meanwhile, BJP's Naresh Bansal is set to retire from the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand in November this year.

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