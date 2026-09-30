Samajwadi Party names Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as Rajya Sabha candidates from UP

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The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday (September 30) named Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Both candidates filed their nomination papers today in the presence of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

All about Ram Gopal Yadav

Ram Gopal Yadav is a senior Samajwadi Party leader and has represented the party in the Rajya Sabha for several years. The 80-year-old SP general secretary first entered the Upper House in 1992 and has remained a key parliamentary strategist for the party.

Born on June 29, 1946, in Saifai, Etawah, Yadav is a cousin of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. He holds an MSc in Physics, an MA in Political Science, and a PhD. He began his career as a physics lecturer before entering politics.

Yadav's parliamentary career began with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1992. He served two consecutive terms until 2004, before representing Sambhal in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2008. He returned to the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and was subsequently elected in 2014 and 2020.

He has also led the SP parliamentary group for extended periods and is currently the party's floor leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Who is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani?

Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani is the son of well-known industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP, Parimal Nathwani. Dhanraj is a prominent Indian corporate leader, sports administrator, and a newly emerging political figure. He currently serves as Group President at Reliance Industries and is considered very close to the Ambani family.

As Group President at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Dhanraj oversees key non-technical departments (such as Corporate Affairs, Finance, HR, and CSR). He also oversees operations at Reliance's manufacturing divisions in Jamnagar and Vadodara, Gujarat. Additionally, he holds the position of Director in several other key companies within the Reliance Group, including Reliance New Energy Limited.

He is the President of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and was unanimously elected to this post in 2022, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is also promoting sports activities in his capacity as the President of the Gujarat State Football Association.

Dhanraj also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the renowned Dwarkadhish Temple administrative committee (Dwarka Devasthan Samiti). He has also produced the famous mega-musical show 'Rajadhiraj: Love. Life. Leela', which is based on the life journey of Lord Shri Krishna.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in International Business from Regent Business School, London, and has a deep passion for the environment, wildlife conservation, and photography, and is actively involved in campaigns dedicated to wildlife conservation in Gujarat (particularly for the Gir lions).

Rajya Sabha polls on October 16

The biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as a by-election for one seat from West Bengal, will be held on October 16. According to the Election Commission, the terms of the incumbent members holding 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand are set to expire in November 2026.

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are set to expire on November 25. Of these, eight seats are currently held by the BJP, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hold one seat each. Ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are set to retire in November this year: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Sharma, Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Banwari Lal Verma, Brij Lal, Neeraj Shekhar, Seema Dwivedi and Geeta Shakya, along with Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramji Gautam.

The Rajya Sabha elections will also come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, adding to the political significance of the contest.

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