INDIA bloc to meet today: Will DMK, AAP participate? Check who's attending, what's on agenda

New Delhi:

The INDIA bloc is set to hold its second meeting in four months, today (September 30), with the top leaders of the opposition parties expected to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and reiterate their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The meeting comes amid allegations of differences within the Election Commission over the voter-roll revision exercise and concerns over the poll panel's decision-making.

What's on the agenda?

According to news agency PTI sources, the draft notice for a fresh attempt to move motions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar is ready and will be discussed for approval at the meeting.

Speaking about the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "There is an INDIA bloc meeting. The Congress wants to hold a massive agitation to save democracy in the country with the help of all political parties. There will be valuable suggestions from leaders of the INDIA bloc; after that we will sit and formalise the clear action plan for the future agitation."

"We will coordinate between the INDIA bloc agitation programme and that of the Congress," he told reporters.

The issue of alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being seen by the opposition INDIA bloc as an opportunity to close ranks and corner the government.

DMK, AAP to skip meeting?

Several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc parties are likely to participate in the meeting.

From the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to attend. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also not attend on account of nominations for Rajya Sabha polls in UP and will send his representatives. The SP is likely to be represented by Harendra Malik, while TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are also expected to participate.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are among the other leaders expected to attend. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is likely to join the meeting via video conference, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to participate virtually.

The meeting is also likely to see the participation of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPM leader MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Other leaders expected to join include RSP leader N K Premachandran, IUML leader Sadiq Thangal, VCK chief Thirumavalavan and MDMK leader D Vaiko. Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also expected to attend the meeting.

The DMK and the AAP have said they will not participate in the meeting.

Hoardings targeting Opposition leaders put up in Delhi

Meanwhile, hoardings targeting leaders of opposition parties were put up at several locations in central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting. The hoardings carried messages directed at opposition leaders.

The last meeting of the INDIA bloc had taken place on June 8. Stressing unity against the BJP, the INDIA bloc members had unanimously decided to demand then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-CBSE row and to write to the Chief Justice of India on the SIR exercise and "vote loot".

The meeting comes days after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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