PSEB Result 2024 date: Punjab Board likely to announce class 8th, and 12th results tomorrow, check websites

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSEB Result 2024 date soon

PSEB Result 2024 date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 8th, and 12th results soon. As per the media reports, the results for classes 8th, and 12th will be announced through a press conference tomorrow, April 30. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the result date and time. Students and parents can access results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in. Before the announcement of the results, the specific date and time for the results will be announced by the PSEB authorities.

PSEB Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 30, 2024, across the state wherein approximately students appeared for the exam. The exams for the 8th class took place from March 7 to 27, 2024. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download PSEB 8th, and 12th results from the official websites. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

ALSO READ | HP Board Topper List 2024: Out of 41 top ten students, 31 are girls; check stream-wise topper list

PSEB Result 2024: How to download Punjab Board Class 8th and 12th marksheets?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in

Click on the 'PSEB Result 2024 for class 8th, 12th'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your roll number and submit

PSEB Result 2024 for classes 8th and 12th will appear on the screen

Download PSEB Result 2024 for future reference

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Board Results 2024: When, Where to download JAC Class 12 scorecards

It should be noted that the mark sheets for PSEB Result 2024 for both classes will be distributed offline by the respective school authorities. The online marksheets are only for immediate reference purposes and the scores mentioned on the offline marksheets will be considered final.

Alternative websites

Students can check the latest updates on Punjab Board Class 8th and 12th results at the following websites

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.nic.in

indiatvnews.com/education

ALSO READ | Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 Date: Check latest updates on Telangana Class 10th marks memo

The Punjab Board uses a seven-level grading system, where "A1" represents the highest grade and "D" represents the lowest. Students who receive an "F" are considered failed. In 2023, the board scored an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.47 per cent.