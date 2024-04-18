Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 Live: PSEB Matric result time rescheduled, check new time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Board Class 10th result today, April 18.

Punjab Board Class 10th result date and time: The Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) will announce the class 10th board exam results today, April 18. As per the information provided by the board results will be announced at 1 pm through a press conference at the PSEB Headquarters in Mohali. Along with the results, the PSEB 10th topper list, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other statistics will be announced. Once out, the students will be able to download PSEB Class 10th board exam results through the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.