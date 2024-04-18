Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
  Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 Live: PSEB Matric result time rescheduled, check new time
Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 Live: PSEB Matric result time rescheduled, check new time

Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 will be announced today, April 18. Students who took to the PSEB Class 10th exam 2024 can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page, once out. Check qualifying marks, how to download, and other updates here.

Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 11:58 IST
Punjab Board Class 10th result today, April 18.
Punjab Board Class 10th result today, April 18.

Punjab Board Class 10th result date and time: The Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) will announce the class 10th board exam results today, April 18. As per the information provided by the board results will be announced at 1 pm through a press conference at the PSEB Headquarters in Mohali. Along with the results, the PSEB 10th topper list, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other statistics will be announced. Once out, the students will be able to download PSEB Class 10th board exam results through the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 Live

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Last year Subject-wise pass percentage

    • Punjabi - 99.19%
    • English - 99.22%
    • Hindi - 99.62%
    • Mathematics - 99.74%
    • Science - 99.24%
    • Social Science- 99.37%
  • Apr 18, 2024 11:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Board 2024 Result: How to check results via SMS

    Students have another way to check and download the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 by SMS if high traffic causes the official websites to crash. Just follow these steps:

    All you have to do is simply type PB10 and send it to 5676750.

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Board 2024 Result: Alternative Websites

    Students can check PSEB Punjab Class 10th results on the following websites. 

    • pseb.ac.in
    • indianresults.com
  • Apr 18, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Board Class 10th Result LIVE: Supplementary and Re-evaluation

    If a student fails, they will have to appear in the supplementary exams. Following the result announcement, the board usually reveals a schedule for re-evaluation and supplementary exams.

     

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Matric Result 2024 new time

    The Punjab board has rescheduled the Class 10 results to an earlier time, around 1 pm. Earlier, the result was set to be announced at 2:30 pm.

     

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Marksheets to be distributed by schools

    Students should note that they will get a hard copy of their Punjab Board Matric Result (Punjab Board 10th Result 2024) from their school only. Marksheets-cum-certificates of their registered students will soon be issued to schools by PSEB.

     

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Punjab PSEB Class 10th Results?

    Step 1: Go to pseb.ac.in, the official website. 
    Step 2: Select the link that reads 'PSEB 10th Result 2024' on the screen. 
    Step 3: To view the results, enter your hall ticket number and further login information. 
    Step 4: Print the online temporary scoresheet and save a copy for your records.

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024: Login Credentials Required

    Students can check their Punjab Board Class 10th results using the following details.

    • Hall Ticket Number
    • Registration Number
    • Email ID
    • Mobile Number
  • Apr 18, 2024 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    2023 Punjab Board Class 10th Toppers

    Last year, the results were announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.56 per cent. Gangandeep Kaur from Faridkot secured the first position in the state by scoring a perfect 650 out of 650 marks. Navjot, who scored 648 out of 650 marks was at second position, and Harman Kaur, who scored 646 out of 650 marks was at third position.

     

  • Apr 18, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB 10th Board Exam 2024 date

    This year, Punjab Board Class 10th exams were conducted between February 13 to March 5 wherein over 2.97 lakh students appeared for the exam.

     

  • Apr 18, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Board Class 10th Result Live: Scorecard download link to be activated tomorrow

    As per the information shared by the board, PSEB 10th Result 2024 scorecard download link will be activated tomorrow, April 19 at the official website, pseb.ac.in. Students are required to keep their key details such as roll number/registration number ready to check scorecards.

  • Apr 18, 2024 10:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB 10th Result 2024 time

    As per the official intimation, the PSEB 10th Result 2024 will be declared at 2.30 pm today, April 18. The results will be announced through a press conference at PSEB Headquarters in Mohali.

