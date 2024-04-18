Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024 announced, Download PSEB Mohali scorecards tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024 announced

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board has finally announced the results of the class 10th board exam 2024. The announcement of the results was made by Dr Satbir Bedi, Chairperson of the Punjab School Education Board at 1 pm. Along with the results, the details about the results such as as toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other relevant information were disseminated during a press conference. Students and parents who are eagerly waiting for the PSEB Class 10th results will be able to download PSEB Class 10th scorecards from the official website tomorrow, April 19. However, the board has not yet shared the exact time of releasing the PSEB Matric 2024 mark sheets. Students and parents are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

As per the results, this year, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.24 per cent, which is a slight decrease from last year's 97.54 per cent. Comparing the gender-wise results, the girls outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 98.11% while boys achieved a percentage of 96.47%. The top 3 positions are held by the girls. Aditi from Ludhiana tops the exam by scoring 100 per cent marks. Following closely behind, Alisha Sharma of Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar secured second position in the state with 99.23 per cent marks. The link to the results has been activated on the official website. Students can check their results on the official website by entering their roll code and other details.

This year, the PSEB Class 10th board exams were held from February 13 to March 6 at more than 3,808 examination centres. As per official data, 2,81,098 students appeared for the class 10 exam 2024, of which, 2,73,348 passed the exam. A total of 394 students failed the class 10 exam, which is 0.14 of the total students.

Check latest updates on Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024: How to download Mohali PSEB Matric Marksheets?

Visit pseb.org.in, the official website.

Locate and select Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024 link.

Type in your login information, which includes your birthdate and roll number.

Check and get your outcome.

How to download Mohali PSEB Matric Marksheets via SMS

If the official website crashes due to excessive traffic, students have an alternative method to verify and download the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 by SMS. Just adhere to these guidelines:

You all need to type 'PB10' and send it to 5676750.

Mohali PSEB Matric Result 2024: Details on Marksheets

The students will be able to check the following details on Mohali PSEB Matric results 2024 marksheets. In case of any error, students can immediately contact to the respective school.

Name of the student Roll number Registration number School name Date of birth Pass or fail status Total marks Passing marks Marks obtained in each subject

Direct link to download Punjab PSEB Class 10 Result 2024 Marksheet

How to find roll number if lost?

If you do not remember your roll number your PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 roll number, you can check it on your admit card. Students are required their roll number/registration number/ roll code to check their scorecards on the official website.