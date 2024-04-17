Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024 date: PSEB likely to announce matric exam results tomorrow, check updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024 tomorrow, April 17.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2024 date and time: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB), Mohali is all set to announce the class 10 board results. As per media reports, the PSEB Class 10th results are expected to be announced tomorrow, April 18 afternoon. However, there is no official confirmation of the result declaration.

Once announced, the students will be able to download Punjab PSEB Class 10th results from the official website, pseb.ac.in using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth to check the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024. To pass the exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the exam. After the announcement of the results, the board will open the evaluation window for the students who are not satisfied with their marks in the PSEB matric exam 2024.

This year, Punjab Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to March 6 wherein over 2.97 lakh students appeared for the exams. In addition to the results, the board will reveal the toppers, overall pass percentage score, and other details during a press conference.

Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on 'Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024 and save it for future reference

Students are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2024 mark sheet. In case of any error on the mark sheet, students are required to contact the school authorities immediately. Students are advised to keep their necessary result login credentials handy like roll number, application number, and registration number, to check their scorecard. Once out, the students will be able to download PSEB Punjab class 10 results from the official website or indiatvnews.com.