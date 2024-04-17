MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: When, and Where to download marksheets?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 soon

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the results of class 10th and 12th board exams. Students who appeared in the MP Board 2024 exams will be able to download their results from the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

As per media reports, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be announced on April 20 at 2 pm through a press conference. However, there is still no official confirmation of the declaration of the results. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 mark sheets?

Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where students are required to enter their roll number, application number, and other details

Click on the 'submit' button

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

In 2023, the results for both classes (10th, and 12th) were announced on May 25. Likewise, in 2022, the results were announced on April 29. Usually, the board announces the MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 date one day before the exam. The confirmation about the release of MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 is awaited from the officials. Students and parents are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.