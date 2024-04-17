Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: When, and Where to download marksheets?

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: When, and Where to download marksheets?

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 date and time is yet to be confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Students who took to the exam can check expected date, time, how to download and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2024 15:33 IST
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 soon
Image Source : INDIA TV MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 soon

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the results of class 10th and 12th board exams. Students who appeared in the MP Board 2024 exams will be able to download their results from the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in. 

As per media reports, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be announced on April 20 at 2 pm through a press conference. However, there is still no official confirmation of the declaration of the results. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 mark sheets?

  • Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024'
  • It will redirect you to a login window where students are required to enter their roll number, application number, and other details 
  • Click on the 'submit' button
  • MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

In 2023, the results for both classes (10th, and 12th) were announced on May 25. Likewise, in 2022, the results were announced on April 29. Usually, the board announces the MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 date one day before the exam. The confirmation about the release of MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 is awaited from the officials. Students and parents are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement