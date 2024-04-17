West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024: WBBSE Class 10th Online mark verification ends tomorrow, notice here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 Online mark verification ends tomorrow

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024: The West Bengal Board of School Education (WBBSE) is preparing the results for class 10th. As per the latest updates, the online mark verification process for class 10th will be completed by tomorrow, April 18. The process began on April 16 and will conclude tomorrow at 2 pm.

This year, around 8.7 lakh students appeared in the WB Madhyamik board exams which were conducted from February 2 to 12 at various exam centres. West Bengal Madhyamik result 2024 verification process involves thorough checking of the answer scripts of the concerned candidates. The board has also shared guidelines for the verification process.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 verification guidelines

Officials need to go to the official portal, wbbsedata.com using their designated credentials

The login process is the same as in 'online marks submission'

Review the answer scripts of the selected candidates carefully, ensuring accuracy in marking

Any discrepancies or anomalies observed during the verification process with the given marks must be rectified in the designated field on the website for immediate rectification

Complete the verification process within the stipulated timeframe to facilitate the timely declaration of results

The board has shared contact details for any queries or assistance regarding the online verification process, officials can contact the examination department (03323213216).

When will WB Class 10th results be out?

After the completion of the marks verification process, the board will release the class 10th results. The link to the wb class 10th result 2024 will be accessible on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. It is expected that the results will be released within this week. However, the officials have not yet shared any update on the WB Class 10th result date and time. Students will be able to download their results using login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

