Haryana Board Result 2024: When, Where to download HBSE Class 10th, 12th Marksheets

Haryana Board Result 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Bhiwani will soon announce the class 10th and 12th results. Students who took the Haryana Board 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, bseh.org.in. As per media reports, the results will be released in the next month. However, there is no confirmation on the release of the results date and time. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the media reports, the evaluation process of the board exam 2024 is underway. The intimation about the release of the HBSE 10th, and 12th Result 2024 Date and time will be given after the completion of the evaluation procedure. The candidates will be able to download the Haryana Board mark sheet using their roll number, and other information on the login page.

This year, the Haryana Board exam for class 10th was conducted between February 27 and March 26 in pen and paper mode. It is expected that the results of Haryana 10th Result 2024 and BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2024 will be out between May 10 and May 15. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

How to download Haryana Board Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Click on the 'HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth and other details

HBSE Class 10th, and 12th Results will appear on the screen

Download HBSE Class 10th, and 12th Results and save it for future reference

Haryana Board Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass Haryana Board 2024 exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download the results from the official website, bseh.org.in. Students will be able to get their mark sheets from their schools after the announcement of the results.