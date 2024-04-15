When will UP Board Class 10 and 12 results be out?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 10 and 12 results soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce class 10th and 12th results. Students who are waiting for results of the High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) final exams can download their results from the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

As per media reports, the results of UP board 10th, and 12th 2024 will be announced by April 25. The exact date and time of the results will be confirmed by the board one day before the declaration of the results. Students will be able to download their results using their board exam roll numbers on the login page, once out. The direct link to the results will be shared in due course of time.

How to download UP Board Class 10 and 12 results?

Visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board Class 10 and 12 results' flashing on the homepage

Enter roll number, date of birth, and search

Download UP Board Class 10 and 12 results and save it for future reference

UP board 10th and 12th final exams were conducted from February 22 and March 9 wherein 55,25,308 candidates registered of which, 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students. As per the information, the evaluation work was completed in March. The board has made a record by checking the answer sheets within just 12 days and is now preparing the results of more than 55 lakh students.

Alternative Websites

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results: Passing Marks

To pass the UP Board exams, the students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject to be declared to pass.

UP Board warns parents, and students against cyber fraudsters

UP Board Chairman Dibyakant Shukla warned parents and students against fraudsters who ask for money to increase marks in the scorecard of the board exams. The board chief appealed not to fall victim to the same and make a report to the district school inspector.

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2024 Soon: UPMSP warns students, parents against fraudulent calls, check details