UP Board Result 2024 Soon: UPMSP warns students, parents against fraudulent calls, check details

UP Board Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for classes 10th, and 12th. Students who appeared in the UP Board Exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

According to the media reports, the results for UP Board 2024 class 10th and 12th will be released in the third week of April. However, the board has yet not specified any exact date and time of declaring the results. Students and parents are advised to keep close to the official website for the latest updates.

UP Board cautions students and parents against fraudulent calls

The UP Board has issued a warning against the fake calls related to the upcoming UP board results. Students are advised to be cautious and not fall for any fraudulent calls or messages regarding the declaration of results. The UP Board results are expected to be announced soon.

This year, the board conducted the class 10th, and 12th exams between February 22 and March 9 in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon. As per the data, this year, a total of 55,25,308 candidates registered for the year 2024, of which, 29,47,311 were registered in the high school examination and 25,77,997 in the intermediate examination.

Over 1 lakh examiners appointed for evaluation of answer keys

As per the board, this year, over one lakh examiners were appointed for evaluation of class 10th and 12th answer keys. Out of the total, 94,802 examiners were appointed for the evaluation of 1.76 crore answer sheets of the high school examination, and 52,295 examiners were appointed for the evaluation of 1.25 crore answer sheets of the class 12 exams.

The board has now completed the evaluation process for classes 10th, and 12th, which was conducted at 131 evaluation centres for high school answer sheets, and 116 centres for class 12 exams. Out of a total of 260 evaluation centres, 83 were of government, and 177 were non-government-aided secondary schools.