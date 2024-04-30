Jharkhand Board Result 2024: JAC Class 12th result announced at jacresults.com, here's easy steps, toppers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board Result 2024 announced

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 12th board exam results for the year 2024 today, April 30, on their official website. The board authorities announced in a press conference. The results for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, have been released.

In the Science Stream, a total of 68,203 students have passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 72.70%. The first division percentage is 61%. For Commerce Stream, a total of 23,235 students successfully cleared the exams, with a pass percentage of 90.60%. The first division percentage stands at 61%. In the Arts Stream, out of 2,24,502 students, a remarkable 2,06,685 students passed, marking a pass percentage of 93.7%. Additionally, 40.78% of students secured the first position.

How to download JAC Class 12th Result 2024?

In order to download JAC Class 12th result, students can follow the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of JAC, jeacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Navigate Jharkhand Inter result link

Select your stream and enter your essential credentials such as roll code, roll number and submit

JAC Class 12th result will appear on the screen

Download JAC Class 12th result and save it for future reference

At a press conference, the Jharkhand Board announced the names and marks of the Class 12 toppers from the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Additionally, the board has also provided other details including pass percentages for each stream, overall results, gender-wise results, district-wise results, and other relevant information, which can be checked below.

Stream-wise JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2024 pass percentage

Science: 72.70 percent

Arts: 93.16 percent

Commerce: 90.60 percent

Gender-wise JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2024 pass percentage

Science:

Boys: 72.07 per cent

Girls: 72.67 per cent

Commerce

Boys: 88.40 per cent

Girls: 93.46 per cent

Stream-wise JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2024 topper list

Arts

1. Zeenat Praveen, Ranchi

2. Bahamin Dhan, SS Plus High School, Khunti

3. Deepali Kumari, Arsline

Commerce

1. Pratibha Saha, Arsline

2. Riya Kumari, Arsline

3. Srishti, Arsline

Science

1. Sneha, Arsline Inter College

2. Ritika Kumari, Hazaribagh

3. Pankaj Sahu, SISI

Alternative ways to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result