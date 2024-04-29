Jharkhand Board Results 2024: When, Where to download JAC Class 12 scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board Results 2024 soon

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Board Results 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon release the class 12th results 2024. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download JAC Class 12 results 2024 from the official websites, jac.jharhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.

As per the media reports, Jharkhand JAC class 12 results will be released on April 30. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of class 12 results. The JAC class 10 results were announced on 19 April, recording a pass percentage of 90.39 per cent. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download their results by following the easy steps given below.

This year, Jharkhand Board Class 12 exam was conducted between February 6 to 26 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Nearly, 4 lakh students participated in the class 12th board exam. The board will release the results of all streams including science, commerce, and arts on the same day.

How to download Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 result?

Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required login details

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 result for future reference

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 result: Alternative websites

Students can check the following websites for the latest updates on Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 results

jacresults.in

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jharresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

It should be noted that the result will be provisional and the students can get their original marksheets from the respective school authorities. The Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exam 2024 result will consist of name, roll number, school name, subjects and their codes, marks obtained in theory and practical, and pass or fail status.

This year, over 7 lakh students appeared in the exam of which 4,21,678 students appeared for the class 10th exam, and 3,44,822 students appeared in the intermediate exam. To pass the Jharkhand class 12 exam 2024, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. In 2023, the results were declared on May 30.