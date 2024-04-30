Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Jharkhand schools closed up to Class 8 amid extreme heatwave conditions across state

According to an official notification, classes up to grade 8 will remain suspended until further notice in Jharkhand. The decision has been taken amid the prevailing heatwave across the state.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ranchi Updated on: April 30, 2024 8:26 IST
Jharkhand schools closed upto Class 8 amid extreme heatwave conditions
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In the wake of prevailing heat wave conditions in Jharkhand, an official notification has been issued announcing the suspension of classes up to grade 8 in both government and private schools across the state, starting from Tuesday. The order, issued by Uma Shankar Singh, the secretary of the school education and literacy department, specifies that this suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The order effective from April 30

The decision, applicable to all categories of schools, including government, private, aided, and unaided, aims to safeguard students from the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions. "This order will be effective from April 30. However, it does not apply to teachers and non-teaching staff of government, non-government aided, and unaided schools," the notification reads.

Timings changed for classes 9 to 12

A separate order will be issued regarding summer vacation for teachers and non-teaching staff, who are required to attend school daily during scheduled hours, it added. While classes 9 to 12 will continue, they will operate from 7 am to 11.30 am, excluding prayer meetings, sports, and other activities. The Met department has issued a heatwave alert for 13 districts in Jharkhand for April 30 and May 1. 

Heatwave across eastern India

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further rise in temperature in eastern India. The weather department said the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius across eastern India in the coming days. The IMD scientist said that heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in India, and over the next few days, they can get even more intense.

ALSO READ: School holiday declared in Jammu and Kashmir after incessant rains, advisory issued

 

 

