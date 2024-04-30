Jharkhand schools closed up to Class 8 amid extreme heatwave conditions across state

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In the wake of prevailing heat wave conditions in Jharkhand, an official notification has been issued announcing the suspension of classes up to grade 8 in both government and private schools across the state, starting from Tuesday. The order, issued by Uma Shankar Singh, the secretary of the school education and literacy department, specifies that this suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The order effective from April 30

The decision, applicable to all categories of schools, including government, private, aided, and unaided, aims to safeguard students from the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions. "This order will be effective from April 30. However, it does not apply to teachers and non-teaching staff of government, non-government aided, and unaided schools," the notification reads.

Timings changed for classes 9 to 12

A separate order will be issued regarding summer vacation for teachers and non-teaching staff, who are required to attend school daily during scheduled hours, it added. While classes 9 to 12 will continue, they will operate from 7 am to 11.30 am, excluding prayer meetings, sports, and other activities. The Met department has issued a heatwave alert for 13 districts in Jharkhand for April 30 and May 1.

Heatwave across eastern India

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further rise in temperature in eastern India. The weather department said the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius across eastern India in the coming days. The IMD scientist said that heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in India, and over the next few days, they can get even more intense.

