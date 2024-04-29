School holiday declared in Jammu and Kashmir after incessant rains, advisory issued

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School holiday in Jammu and Kashmir

Flash floods have been reported in several parts of North Kashmir, including Handwara and Kupwara, due to incessant rains. Many houses are submerged in water and roads are flooded, leading to a flood-like situation in some areas. As a precautionary measure, the administration of Kupwara has suspended classwork in most schools to ensure the safety of students.

The official notice reads, 'In view of inclement weather and avalanche warning issued by JKDMA, the class work in all the schools is suspended across the District on April 29 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students. However, the teaching/non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of institutional assets of their respective institutions.'

More rains in next 24 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours. As per the information shared by the MeT, there will be cloudy weather, hailstorms, and gusty winds in a few places with the possibility of heavy rain over isolated places of the Jammu and Kashmir division particularly during the next two days. The forecast department also predicted a possibility of light rain with thunder at many places on April 30 and the weather will generally remain dry between May 1 and 5.

Advisory issued

In view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with Thunder/Lightening/Hailstorm at isolated places from 26th-30th April, Srinagar administration issued an advisory, asking people of the District in general, and those residing on the Left and Right Banks of River Jhelum its tributaries and Nallahs, in particular, to refrain from venturing in and around these water bodies and limit their activities till the improvement of weather.

Further, the Tourists, local Shikara Wallas, Sand Miners, and Boat Crossing Points for travel at Dal Lake and River Jhelum and other water bodies shall not attempt to cross before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies.