IB Maths paper time zone cheating: Origin of paper leak is unknown, no evidence yet, says board

With the advancement of technology, cheating in exams has taken on new and more sophisticated forms. In a recent incident, students who took the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDB) exams (Class XII board exams) memorized the questions and then posted them on social media after completing their tests, potentially aiding those who were yet to take the papers in other time zones.

Exam was conducted in three time zones

As per the report published by Times of India, the IB exam was conducted on May 1 and 2 and a purported paper leak was discovered on May 3. The IB board conducts the annual exam in three time zones with a uniform timetable - Zone A, Asia, and Australia; Zone B, Europe, and Africa; Zone C, Americas. It is the first incident of a paper leak in the over 55 years of the Switzerland-based board.

Paper leak origin is unknown

The board has acknowledged the situation but has yet not specified the country of origin of this leak. As per the report, Principals in Mumbai believe that the paper was uploaded from Turkey. Due to the time difference, Indian students were less likely to benefit from the paper leak but there was a possibility that the students from Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe, and the Americas might have benefitted from it.

There is no evidence of timeframe cheating, says IB

As per the board, A small number of students were identified who were involved in the maths 'time zone cheating' but there is no evidence of widespread cheating. However, the post found the materials had been downloaded over 45,000 times, reported SMCP.

What is International Baccalaureate?

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme is designed for students who are aged between 16 to 19 who are academically motivated and wish the rigorous curriculum as preparation for post-secondary study. IB program offers four high-quality international education programs to more than one million students in more than 146 countries.