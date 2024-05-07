CISCE Class 10th Result 2024: Mumbai teen, who lost her right arm after an electric shock secures 92 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSE Class 10th Result 2024

ICSE Class 10th Result 2024: 'Nothing is impossible.' This statement encourages us that we can accomplish anything as long as we have the determination to succeed and don't give up. Anamta Ahmed, a student at City International School in Mumbai, has truly demonstrated the meaning of this phrase by scoring 92% marks in the ICSE 10th exam.

As per a report published by Times of India, Two years back, Anamta Ahmed suffered a massive shock and extensive burn injuries after she touched an 11 KV cable while playing with her cousins on a visit to Aligarh. Her right arm had to be amputated and the left one was left only about 20 percent functional. She remained bedridden for more than 50 days and underwent extreme trauma. Eventually, she recovered and picked up the pieces of her life.

Archives 92 per cent marks in her class 10th board exam

On Monday, CISCE announced the class 10th board results. Everyone was surprised to see the exceptional performance of Anamta Ahmed. She scored 92 per cent in her CISCE 10th board exam. She also topped in Hindi in her school with a percentage of 98 per cent. When the news of the CISCE result came, City International School in Mumbai's Andheri, where Anamta studies, broke into celebrations.

Her courage is impressive, says principal

She had been always a bright student but what she had experienced could anyone to fall into depression. Despite her bodily aches, it was her positivity that helped her get through, said Principal Mansi Deepak Gupta, told TOI.

'I didn't want to sit at home and school'

'Doctors had suggested to my parents that I should take a year or two years off from studies, but I was not willing to do so because I did not want to sit at home and in school, and the school also motivated and inspired me to move on' Anmata said, reported TOI.

What was the biggest challenge of preparing for the exam?

When discussing the challenge of preparing for the exam, she revealed that the first thing that came to mind after returning from the hospital was to make her left hand fully functional. Although her doctors recommended exercises, the biggest challenge was to write with her left hand. It took her a few months to adapt as she was not used to writing with her left hand but she failed. During exams, her teachers advised her to have a writer to ensure that she did not compromise on speed. As a result, a writer was provided to her.

She explained that she had to overcome a traumatic experience because she is her family's only child. She made a decision not to let this tragedy control her life. While she was in the hospital, she witnessed terrible cases and felt fortunate to have survived. Upon returning home, she placed a note on her door that read, 'Be careful - no sympathy.'