Why has the USA vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match been cancelled? Check here

The United States of America's warm-up fixture against Bangladesh had to be abandoned a little before the scheduled start on Tuesday, May 28. USA are co-hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time alongside West Indies as 20 teams will be vying for the ultimate glory in the format.

The main edition of the tournament will begin on June 2 (as per IST) but the warm-up matches are underway from May 27 onwards. Bangladesh and USA were set to face each other for their opening warm-up game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas at 10:30 AM local time (9 PM IST) on May 28.

The USA vs Bangladesh match abandoned due to bad weather

The warm-up fixture between the two sides had to be abandoned due to the bad weather in Dallas. The Texas city witnessed thunderstorms on Tuesday morning and the bad weather led to heavy rain and flood warnings. Notably, as reported in ESPN Cricinfo, the ground also suffered some damage.

"This is to confirm that the warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been cancelled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," Bangladesh's team manager Rabeed Iman said as quoted by the website at 8:54 AM local time, nearly one and half hour before the scheduled start.

The manager also informed that the Bangla Tigers will likely hit the gym before leaving for New York for their second practice fixture.

The two teams were scheduled to play two warm-up games but now have only one practice match in hand. USA will now face Nepal at the same venue on May 30, whereas Bangladesh will head to New York for their practice game against India on June 1.

The two teams recently faced off each other in a three-match T20I series where the American side surprisingly stunned the Bangla Tigers with a 2-1 win. This was their maiden series win over a Full Member nation. Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan and Corey Anderson were the stars for the American side in their historic series win.

Notably, USA are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada, while Bangladesh are put in Group D with Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.