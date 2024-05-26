Madhya Pradesh govt announces entrance exam for admission in nursing colleges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav holds a meeting

Nursing exams: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered tough action against the accused in the nursing college scam and announced a state-level competitive examination, on the lines of engineering and medical entrances, for admission to nursing colleges.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with several senior officials on Saturday on this issue. The CM has taken several major decisions in the meeting. He warned that all officers and employees involved in irregularities would be sacked and action would be taken against the then registrar and secretary of the Nursing Council.

Committee to be formed

It has also been decided in the meeting that a commission will be constituted in the state as per the Centre's Nursing Act and now the National Commission will also give recognition to the new nursing college.

In an X post, the Chief Minister said that instructions have been given to take tough action in all cases of irregularities in nursing educational institutions. "Instructions have been given to take strict action in all cases of irregularities in nursing teaching institutions. The services of all the officers and employees involved in this will be terminated. On the lines of engineering and medical, nursing students will have to appear for the examination at the state level. A commission will be formed in the state as per the Centre's Nursing Act. In the future, the National Commission will give recognition to nursing institutions. Also, action will be taken against the then registrar and secretary of the Nursing Council. Such irregularities will not be tolerated at all," he said.

What was the matter?

After irregularities were found in the recognition of nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh, the entire matter was investigated by the High Court. During this investigation, it was discovered that the local CBI officials, who were entrusted with the investigation, had taken bribes. Subsequently, the Delhi CBI team took action against these officials, and now the entire matter is under thorough investigation. The investigation has so far revealed that some nursing colleges, which existed only on paper, were granted recognition in exchange for money. Approximately 159 such colleges are currently under investigation.

In the nursing college scam case in Madhya Pradesh, the Delhi CBI team took action against two CBI officers in Bhopal following an investigation and registered an FIR against them. Consequently, both CBI officers were dismissed from their positions. Additionally, FIRs have been registered against several other individuals involved in the recognition of the nursing college.

