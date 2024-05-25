Maharashtra board class 10 result: MSBSHSE to release SSC result on Monday, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra board class 10 result 2024

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of class 10 on May 27 at 1 pm. Students will be able to check the results once it's available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. Students will require at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exam.

This year, around 16 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination. The exams were conducted in two shifts from March 1 to 26. Students will have an option to apply for rechecking or revaluation if they are not satisfied with their results.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2024: Results for all Divisions

The SSC Class 10 results will be announced for all divisions including Mumbai, Latur, Nashik, Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga, Kolhapur and Amravati.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC 2024 Results: How to check the results?

Students can follow below-mentioned steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the link "Maharashtra SSC Result 2024" on the homepage.

Login with the roll number and mother's name and submit it.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2024 soon, check when and where to download

Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Results: How to check results in DigiLocker?

Students will be able to check the results from DigiLocker by following the mentioned steps:-

Go to the official website or app of DigiLocker.

Login with the registered number or Aadhar number.

Click on the education section and select Maharashtra board.

Then from the drop-down list, select the Class 10 result link.

A new window will open. Enter the roll number and other details.

The result will be displayed. Save and download it for future reference.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2024 to be out soon, check how to download result without roll number

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 10 Results: 2023 stats

The overall pass percentage was recorded to be 93.83 per cent last year. A total of 15,49,666 students registered for the exams out of which 14,34,898 students passed the exams. The gender-wise pass percentage for girls was recorded to be 95.87 per cent and for boys, it was 92.05 per cent.

In the SSC results of 2023, out of 23,013 only 6,844 schools recorded 100 percent results.