Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2024 soon, check when and where to download

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce class 10 board exam results. As per media reports, the results are expected to be announced in the last week of May or the first week of June. However, the result date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Looking at past trends, in 2023, the results were announced on June 2 while in 2022, the results were announced on June 17. Similarly, it is expected that MSBSHSE SSC results 2024 will be announced around this time.

This year, the board conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams on March 1 and ended on March 26 wherein over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. Students who took the MSBSHSE Class 10th board exam can download their results from the official websites, rmahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, and indiaresults.com.

To download Maharashtra Class 10th results, students must use their login details like roll number and mother's name. Once the results are out, students can download them by following the easy steps below.

How to download Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE, rajresults.nic.in

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide required information such as date of birth, and roll number

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2024 for future reference

Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2024: Details on Scorecard

Students can check the following details on their scorecards

Student's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Date-of-birth

School name

Roll number

Marks obtained in different subjects

Grade

Pass/Fail

Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2024: Grading system

Distinction: 75% and above

First Division: 60% and above

Second Division: 45% to 59%

Pass Grade: 35% to 44%

Failed: Below 35%

Passing Marks

To pass the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exam, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate. This criterion applies to both theory and practical papers of the exam, encompassing the overall performance of the students.