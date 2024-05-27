Haryana government declares summer vacation in all schools, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana School Closed for summer break

The Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all schools including government, government-aided and private schools in the state. As per the order, the summer vacation will be starting from tomorrow, May 28 onwards. All schools across the state will remain closed till June 30. Students and parents are advised to contact the respective school authorities for latest information.

Schools to resume from July 1

As per the information shared by the Directorate of Education, Haryana, in a notice released today, May 27, all schools will now be operational from July 1. It should be noted that earlier Haryana Summer Vacation 2024 dates were from June 1 to 30, which is now preponed to May 28 to June 30. The decision has been taken in view of the rising temperature. According to the weather forecast, the state is experiencing extreme heatwaves. As of now, the temperature in the state is recorded at 46 degrees.

The official notice reads, 'With reference to the above subject, in continuation of the departments letter number 2/2-2023 ACD (12) dated 17.05.2024, you are informed that in all the schools (government and private) of the state summer vacation is declared from 28.05.2024 to 30.06.2024 All schools will remain closed during the said time period. Apart from this, all the teachers will also ensure to give holiday homework to the students today on 27.05.2024.'

Schools closed in Gurugram

Recently, the government closed all schools including government, government-aided and private schools in Gurugram due to extreme heatwave conditions from May 27 to 31. The vacations in Gurugram schools will start from June 1 to 30. The academic facilities in all schools will start from July 1, as per the order.

Northern States including Himachal Pradesh are facing heat wave conditions. The weather forecast department has released warnings for several states. A red alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, indicating a very high likelihood of heat illness and heat stroke for all age groups. Schools in states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and others are also closed.