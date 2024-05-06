ICSE, ISC results OUT on cise.org, 98.19 per cent pass in 12th, 99.47 per cent in 10th

Monday, May 06, 2024
     
ICSE, ISC results have been released. The link to the CISCE Board class 10th, and 12th results is available on the official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2024 11:32 IST
ICSE ISC results declared
Image Source : FILE ICSE ISC results declared

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISE) has declared the ICSE, and ISC results on its official website. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website,cisce.org and results.cisce.org. As per results, a total of 99,901 students appeared in the class 12 exam, of which, 98,088 students passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 98.19 percent. For ISC, a total of 2,43,617 students appeared in the class 10th board exam, of which, 2,42,328 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.47%.

This year, ICSE exam was conducted for 60 written subjects, of which, 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages, and 1 Classical Language, as per the information shared by the board. For ISC, the exam was conducted for 47 written subjects including 12 Indian languages, 4 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages.

Check ICSE ISC Result 2024 latest updates

How to download CISCE Board ICSE, ISC Result 2024?

To check your ICSE or ISC results, please follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official website, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. 

2. Click on the 'CISCE Board ICSE, ISC results' link.

3. You will be redirected to a login window where you need to provide your course code, candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha.

4. Click on the 'Show Result' button to view your results.

5. Click on the 'Print Result' button to print a copy of your results.

Direct link here

Details on Scorecards

  • Student's name
  • Date of birth
  • Mother's name 
  • Father's name 
  • Marks and grades obtained per subject  
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Overall grades.

CISCE Board ICSE, ISC Result 2024: Passing Marks

In order to pass the CISCE Board ICSE and ISC exams in 2024, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks. This criterion is used as a standard for evaluating students' academic skills and determining their eligibility for further education.

