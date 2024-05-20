Schools in THESE states to remain closed due to intense heatwave conditions, list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Summer vacations announced in various states

As scorching temperatures continue to sweep across India, several states have announced early school holidays in all government and private institutions to protect students from the intense heat. As per IMD, the temperature has been recorded between 40 and 47 at various locations, including Agra, Kanpur, and Noida. States like Uttar Pradesh, Noida, Delhi, and Haryana are under a heatwave alert. Schools in Noida have been closed due to extreme heatwave conditions.

Uttar Pradesh

The Basic Education Department has announced a month-long holiday in all primary schools starting on May 20 due to rising temperatures. Most of the private schools in Delhi NCR's Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad were last opened on May 17. After a break of 40 days holidays, some schools will open on June 18. While others will open in the final week of June or the first week of July.

Punjab

The Punjab government has closed all educational institutions for a month from May 21 to June 30 in view of the rising temperatures and extreme heat wave conditions in the region. The decision to prepone the summer vacations aims to ensure the safety of the students during the peak of the summer season.

Haryana

Haryana Directorate of School Education has also announced the summer vacation from June 1 to June 30, 2024, in all government and private schools in view of heatwave conditions. Also, the state government has changed the school timings from May 18 to May 31, following a directive from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Delhi

The capital of India, Delhi, has already closed all schools as per its academic calendar. The summer vacation in the schools of the national captial began on May 11 and will continue till June 30. This year, the city has declared 50 days of summer break, considering the high temperatures.

Madhya Pradesh

The state education board of Madhya Pradesh has already closed all schools till June 15. The summer vacations in the state were started on May 1.

Rajasthan

The education department of Rajasthan announced summer vacation in all schools from May 17 to June 30. Also, the schools have been instructed to not hold extra classes during this period to prevent students from being exposed to extreme heat.