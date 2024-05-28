From India vs Pakistan classic to Netherlands stunning England, all last-ball run-chases in T20 World Cups

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Netherlands team in different T20 World Cups.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off on June 2 (as per IST) with 20-over WC debutants United States of America and Canada facing each other in Dallas. The tournament is set to stretch for 27 days with the final set to be played on June 29 in Barbados.

There have been several nail-biting run-chases in the history of the tournament. From the India vs Pakistan classic to the Netherlands stunning England, here we take a look at the last-ball run chases in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan classic run-chase

In what was unarguably the greatest India vs Pakistan game, Virat Kohli pulled off a heist out of nowhere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing a handsome score of 160, the Men in Blue were 1/4 after 6.1 overs and not having much batting left against a strong Pakistan bowling attack.

Tall stood the chase-master Kohli - defying all the odds - alongside a composed Hardik Pandya to take India home when they were on the ropes. Kohli played a masterful knock of 82 from 53 balls, while Hardik made 40 from 37. With two needed off the final ball, Mohammad Nawaz bowled a wide, following which Ravi Ashwin smashed him over long-on to secure one of the greatest wins for India on the final ball.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands last ball thriller

Zimbabwe and Netherlands played a jaw-dropping game of cricket in the T20 World Cup 2014. The game kept swinging like a pendulum but Zimbabwe found enough in them to win on the last ball. The Netherlands set a target of 141 with a 72-run knock from Tom Cooper. Zimbabwe were good at the start but the Dutch made a comeback to post a strong total.

In the run chase, Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor provided a strong start despite the early loss of Sikandar Raza. Sean Williams carried the team with his 19-ball 26 before Vusi Sibanda hit a six off the final ball when one run was needed.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe final ball win

Before Zimbabwe defeated Netherlands on the final ball in the 2014 World Cup, they went down to Ireland in a final-ball run chase in the same edition of the tournament. The African nation made 163/5 on the back of a captain's knock from Brendan Taylor.

Ireland made a decent start to the chase with captain William Porterfield and opener Paul Stirling partnering 80 runs for the opening wicket before the match opened up with four wickets in the next 49 runs. With four runs required in the final over, the Irish lost two wickets but a bye on the final ball got them over the line with three wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka vs India last-ball six

Sri Lanka and India played a humdinger contest in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Powered by Gautam Gambhir's 41 and Suresh Raina's 63, the Men in Blue made 164 runs. The Indians got off to a strong start with Ashish Nehra and Vinay Kumar removing Mahela Jayawardene and Sanath Jayasuriya in the first two overs.

But Tillakaratne Dilshan, captain Kumar Sangakkara and Angelo Matthews steadied the ship and with the latter two took Sri Lanka within distance of a win. However, wickets fell and the Lankan Lions needed a 16-ball 37-run knock from Chamara Kapugedera to win the game. With three needed off the final ball, Kapugedera hit Nehra for a six.

Netherlands stun England on the last ball

In the 2009 T20 World Cup, Netherlands stunned England to secure a famous win on the last ball. England made 162 after impressive knocks from Ravi Bopara (46 runs) and Luke Wright (71 runs).

The Dutch were off to a disappointing start, losing both their openers in the first four overs to James Anderson and Stuart Broad. A 49-run knock from Tom de Grooth and a 30-run score from Peter Borren brought the Dutch back. Ryan ten Doeschate and Edgar Schiferli were on the crease and the Dutch needed eight from the final over off Broad. Despite some mingy balls, the Dutch needed two from the final ball and due to an overthrow from the bowler, the Netherlands stunned England on the final ball to win the game.