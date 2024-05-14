Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead

Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead

Shakib Al Hasan is part of the squad but will not be leading after the board decided to hand over the all-format captaincy to Shanto. Apart from the 15-member squad, two players will travel with the team as reserves. Bangladesh will start their campaign in World Cup on June 7 against Sri Lanka.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 13:19 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh team

Bangladesh have announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA. Najmul Hossain Shanto will be making his captaincy debut in the mega event as he has been tipped to lead the side with Shakib Al Hasan also part of the group. Bangladesh recently defeated Zimbabwe 4-1 in the five-match T20I series at home that saw their veteran Shakib returning to the format after almost 12 months in the last two matches.

The selectors have gone with young pacer Tanzim Hasan in the squad after playing only two matches against Zimbabwe in recent series. Apart from that, there are no such surprises in the squad with experienced Mahmudullah also making it to the line-up after missing out on the initial selection for ODI World Cup squad last year.

The batting line-up features the likes of Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar apart from skipper Shanto while the bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman who is coming off a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season playing for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Also, Taskin Ahmed continues to be the part of the World Cup squad despite missing out on the matches against USA in the lead up to the mega event. Bangladesh will play three T20Is against the co-hosts USA from May 20 to May 24 in order to gear up for the World Cup.

For the unversed, Bangladesh have been slotted in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. They will start their campaign against their rivals Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas. Also, according to the rules, the teams are allowed to make any number of changes to their squad until May 25. 

Related Stories
IPL 2024 playoff tickets on sale, check how to book passes to watch matches in Chennai, Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 playoff tickets on sale, check how to book passes to watch matches in Chennai, Ahmedabad

'Can't show you because it's middle finger': Nitish Rana's response to Harsha on his injury - WATCH

'Can't show you because it's middle finger': Nitish Rana's response to Harsha on his injury - WATCH

Ireland's men's cricket team to tour Pakistan for first time in 2025

Ireland's men's cricket team to tour Pakistan for first time in 2025

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. 

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement