NEET-UG 2024 question paper not leaked, reports are baseless: NTA on posts circulating on social media

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice informing the students, parents, teachers, and all concerned that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground. NTA further stated that the Examination Centre were closed, and no one from outside was permitted access inside the Halls which are under CCTV surveillance.

All social media posts circulating on NEET UG paper leak are baseless

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses in 2024. The exam was held on May 5 in 571 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with 4750 centers. However, many social media posts claiming paper leaks surfaced on the same day. In response, the NTA issued an official statement stating that their security protocols and standard operating procedures had confirmed that the posts were baseless and groundless. They further clarified that each question paper had been accounted for, putting rumors to rest.

On May 5, NTA released a notice informing that there was an incident at a center in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan where some students forcibly took away the QPs before the conclusion of the exam. A picture of this QP is being linked to an alleged incident of paper leak which is mischievous and preposterous. There is no way any external person or agency can access the centres, once the exam starts. The testing agency further stated that all other photographs of QPs circulating in Social Media have no relation to the Actual Exam Question Paper which has been administered. Also, NTA stated that strict action against the malpractices has already been taken.

Over 24 lakh registered for medical exam

This year, more than 24 lakh students registered for the medical entrance exam which is the highest ever wsith over 10 lakh male students, and over 13 lakh female students. This increase was facilitated by opting for several smaller cities as centers,

especially in the Northeast, apart from Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states.

NTA request students, parents and other stakeholders not to pay heed to such rumours

The testing agency requested parents, students, and other stakeholders not to pay heed to such rumours and concentrate on forthcoming exams.