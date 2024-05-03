NEET UG 2024: NTA releases guidelines for medical entrance exam | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Representational picture.

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 approaches, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a set of instructions to be followed during the medical entrance exam scheduled for May 5, 2024. With over 24 lakh students expected to participate, the exam will take place from 2 pm to 5:20 pm at various centers nationwide, including 557 cities within India and 14 cities outside the country. The results are slated for announcement on June 14, 2024.

Guidelines for candidates

Ahead of the exam day, candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the following guidelines to avoid breaching examination rules:

Prohibited items: Candidates are prohibited from carrying any item or article that could potentially be used for unfair practices, including stationery, communication devices, accessories, eatables, ornaments, or any material irrelevant to the examination.

Malpractices: Engaging in malpractices such as impersonation, copying, assisting others, or attempting to do so is strictly forbidden.

Answer sheet guidelines: Candidates must write questions or answers only on the designated answer sheet provided by the Centre Superintendent. Tearing or tampering with the answer sheet is prohibited.

Communication: Contacting or communicating with anyone other than examination staff during the exam is strictly prohibited.

Answer sheet security: Taking away the answer sheet from the examination hall, smuggling out question papers or answer sheets, or threatening officials connected with the exam are serious offenses.

Electronic devices: Use of any electronic device after entering the examination center is strictly prohibited.

Photograph authentication: Affixing or uploading incorrect or morphed photographs on the application form or admit card is not allowed.

OMR answer sheet integrity: Erasing or obliterating any information on the OMR answer sheet, providing incorrect information, or tampering with responses is strictly prohibited.

Document manipulation: Manipulating or fabricating online documents such as admit cards or rank letters is strictly prohibited.

Entry and exit: Forceful entry or exit from the examination center/hall is not allowed.

Compliance with these guidelines is essential for maintaining the integrity and fairness of the NEET-UG 2024 examination process.

